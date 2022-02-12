Merlot Chocolate Kush: This Siġġiewi Winemaker Is Creating Uniquely Special CBD Natural Wine
A winemaker in Siġġiewi with a strong passion for natural wines has been garnering rave reviews over a very unique creation of his – Merlot Chocolate Kush, aka CBD Natural Wine.
Mark Cassar runs a vineyard in the rural Maltese town and opened MARCASAR Wines after battling depression decades ago.
Advised to walk more to combat his mental state, Cassar soon realised the benefits of being out in nature, and bought some fields by the sea and stopped all medication. Soon enough, he had begun a journey into making natural wines – wines made sulphide free “with no additions”.
“In wine culture, location is the key ingredient,” Cassar told Lovin Malta, noting that his vineyards are located at 235m above sea level – the highest in Malta, he said.
Using harvested rainwater to irrigate the fields, Cassar applies a holistic approach to biodynamic permaculture, where he even allows insects onto his land, where they “are not treated as pests”.
Interestingly, Cassar has found a unique balance in his CBD wine.
“Wine, in my case, is a means to store magnetism, with the essential elements fully diluted in the alcohol, leading to a direct infusion into the blood vessels bypassing the liver and kidneys. There are no toxins present, therefore no possibility of any intolerance,” he said.
“Fermentation is the oldest and most efficient means to extract cannabinoids from hemp buds, gaining polyphenols and antioxidants from the grape. Combined, the CBD and grape antioxidants also serve to preserve the wine.”
Utilising a unique method of winemaking – Methode QVEVRI, which involves using Georgian clay vessels that contain large amounts of metals, ferrous and non-ferrous, which are then buried in silica quartz at a depth of 45 feet below soil level.
You can find out more about this different approach to winemaking on the west of the island by checking out Mark Cassar’s site.
Would you like to try some Merlot Chocolate Kush?