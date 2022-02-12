Merlot Chocolate Kush: This Siġġiewi Winemaker Is Creating Uniquely Special CBD Natural Wine

A winemaker in Siġġiewi with a strong passion for natural wines has been garnering rave reviews over a very unique creation of his – Merlot Chocolate Kush, aka CBD Natural Wine.

Mark Cassar runs a vineyard in the rural Maltese town and opened MARCASAR Wines after battling depression decades ago.

Advised to walk more to combat his mental state, Cassar soon realised the benefits of being out in nature, and bought some fields by the sea and stopped all medication. Soon enough, he had begun a journey into making natural wines – wines made sulphide free “with no additions”.

“In wine culture, location is the key ingredient,” Cassar told Lovin Malta, noting that his vineyards are located at 235m above sea level – the highest in Malta, he said.