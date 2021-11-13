Mexican Restaurant In Nadur Is Serving Up A ‘Menu Full Of Flavour’

Are you looking to expand your foodie horizons and try out some authentic Mexican food? Well, look no further – Andale in Nadur has got you covered. The flavour-packed takeaway joint opened in September with a simple yet tasty menu, serving up burritos, quesadillas, nachos and burrito bowls. In fact, their Facebook page boasts a “menu full of flavour, and spiciness if you dare to try it”.

Andale Burrito Bowl

They urged everyone who’s craving something other than the usual burger or pizza to head over to Andale and give their delicious Mexican food a try.

Andale Burrito

However, it’s a takeaway restaurant so it only takes orders through Bolt, over the phone and in person. IMPORTANT: it only opens at the weekend at 5pm and closes at 11pm on Fridays and Saturdays, while on Sundays it closes at 10.30pm. So you may have to wait to quench your weekday craving until Saturday. But it’ll be worth the wait.

Andale mix of food

A Facebook post explained the “roller coaster” that the opening weeks were and asked their customers to fill out a survey on Lovin Malta’s Lovin Recommends 2022 in which you can nominate your favourite eateries that can eventually wind up on the list.

Andale Quesadilla

“From getting opening kinks fixed to growing the team to adding delivery! AND we still have a lot left we want to do for you!” they said. “If you really like what we have done so far and you are excited to see what is next we would really appreciate it if you could take a moment to recommend us in this survey below.” Share with a Mexican food lover!