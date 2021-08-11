WATCH: A Guide To Eight Iconic Eateries In Gozo’s Mġarr Harbour

Gozo’s Mġarr Harbour is an often overlooked and underappreciated gem. With stunning vistas and a wide list of delicious restaurants, Mġarr Harbour is a must if you are looking to experience what Gozo has to offer. In the latest episode of Lovin Streats, host Johnathan Cilia ventured to Malta’s sister island to highlight the rich culture and tantalizing food that can be found only metres away from the Gozo Ferry.

Though it is a place that most people drive through, Mġarr Harbour boasts countless top tier restaurants and bars offering all types of seafood, tapas and more. Thanks to eCabs, which have just recently expanded to Gozo, we were able to explore the harbour comfortably while not worrying about how to drive after so much food and drinks. 1. Gleneagles Bar

Mġarr Harbour is known for boasting many places, yet few are as iconic as Gleneagles Bar. Having been around since 1732, the bar was established by Grand Master de Vilhena as a wooden barn-type structure that acted as a stopping point for passengers waiting for the Gozo ferry. Since then, Gleneagles has been transformed into a legendary bar known to all Maltese and beloved by all Gozitans. It is a bar filled with history and a welcoming vibe. Tony Grech, who is practically a local legend, runs the bar and has been present in it for the past 55 years. Whether you are looking for an afternoon drink to help cool down, finish your day with a drink at sunset or wanting to enjoy a lively evening, Gleneagles has to be your choice. 2. Ta’ Tona

Renowned for their crudi, Ta’ Tona is the perfect destination for food lovers to enjoy the fresh fish that Mġarr Harbour is known for. Not only are you eating in a beautiful place, but you’re also able to taste the very flavours of the Mediterranean with each bite. Whether you are in the mood for pasta a vongole or fresh fish, Ta’ Tona has something for you. Yet, each dish is not only fresh and delicious – it is also a work of art. 3. Tmun Restaurant

If there was any doubt that Mġarr Harbour boasted top tier restaurants, perhaps a Michelin recommendation is enough to change your tune. The family-run restaurant has been recognised by Michelin not once – but twice in a row. With a huge emphasis on seasonal, local produce, Tmun is also a very special and genuine restaurant when it comes to the cuisine you can expect here. 4. Sammy’s Il-Kċina tal-Barrakka

Another of the harbour’s scenic eateries is Sammy’s. The restaurant is well-known for its family-friendly vibes and great service. They specialise in fresh fish dishes, meats, pasta and especially mouth-watering desserts. It also offers the perfect opportunity to walk only a few metres to enjoy a drink at Gleneagles after your meal here. 5. Veranda

Family-run Veranda truly encompasses what it feels like to step into a home and be welcomed as part of the family. Offering both wines and delicious Italian cuisine, Veranda will have you enjoying the very best of Mediterranean cuisine with contemporary twists. Regional pasta, delicious fresh dishes and premium meats are all that this restaurant can offer you. 6. one80

Though not run by a Gozitan, one80 is a restaurant owned by someone who adores Gozo and is passionate about the lifestyle, culture and vibe of Malta’s sister island. Patrons are able to enjoy stunning views indoors and outdoors while savouring delicious and creative food – including the option for a tapas-style meal to enjoy with friends. Feast on dishes like soft shell crab sliders or even traditional Gozitan Focaccia while taking in the harbour views. It is the perfect way to enjoy your day in Gozo. 7. Country Terrace

Not only does Country Terrace offer stunning views of the whole harbour, but it also has a delicious array of food to offer. Enjoy al-fresco dining at its fullest in a relaxed yet elegant atmosphere while you feast upon fresh fish and lamb paired with a selection of wines from their vast cellar. They include a wide range of local wines are complemented with a staggering 284 foreign wines. 8. Sicilia Bella

The Harbour boasts everything that the Mediterranean has to offer. This includes traditional Sicilian cuisine at Sicilia Bella – perfectly capturing the Italian island’s traditional flavours. From fresh salmon with mozzarella di buffalo to red king prawn tartar, you can enjoy delicious, fresh seafood while enjoying a pleasant evening on Mġarr’s seafront. Which restaurant is your favourite?