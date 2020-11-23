Mosta’s Favourite Smokey Food Truck Opens Twin Van In Pembroke

د . إAEDSRر . س

For a while now, one food truck in Ġnien l-Għarusa tal-Mosta – right near MCAST- was whipping up incredible, smokey dishes, perfect for lunch after a hard morning’s work.

EAT could only be found in that one location – until now, that is. The talented chef team behind the iconic light blue van has just announced the opening of their second van, and it’s right off Luxol in Pembroke.

The EAT team had been teasing Maltese foodies for a few weeks now, with people clamouring to know where the second food truck would be opening.

Was it to be in the north? The south?! Maybe Gozo…

Pembroke has been blessed – and that only means one thing.

Delicious food is in the future for those lucky Pembroke residents who are now walking distance from one of the best smokers on the island.

EAT made a name for itself with its focus on proper meat cuts served for lunch in very appealing forms.

Now that EAT has moved to Pembroke, will we be seeing a new menu?

We aren’t sure yet – just make sure someone keeps us some beef short ribs this time, please?

