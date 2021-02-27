د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Neapolitan On Ice? Maltese Chef Ventures Into Finland’s Winter Wilderness To Perfect The Art Of Pizza-Making

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

A Maltese chef with an obsession for good pizza has been venturing into the freezing, icy Finnish tundra in his quest for the perfect Neapolitan.

Mark Zahra runs Home Chef Mark, a page where he shares his favourite recipes “for you to cook them at home and also to impress your family and friends with your new cooking skills”.

However, his incredible shots preparing his pizza with icy desolation surrounding him are as aesthetically pleasing as his food is gastronomically.

Mark Zahra doesn't let the cold stop him from a proper slice

Mark Zahra doesn't let the cold stop him from a proper slice

Cooking in freezing conditions isn’t the most straightforward thing – but Zahra has developed his own techniques for getting that crispy, leopard crust.

He’s even been caught in action amidst all the snow.

The Maltese chef, who is based in Finland, also offers his take on some classic desserts…

But don’t let that fool you – he’s all about that Neapolitan pizza life. 

All smiles

All smiles

With all the incredible pizza Zahra’s whipping up, we’re just waiting for a cold blast or Siberian blizzard to hit Malta in a big way so he returns and gets his pizza on for us islanders.

Have you ever cooked food in an extreme environment? Let us know in the comments below

READ NEXT: Sensational Maltese Expat’s Vietnamese Brewery Is Finally Coming To Malta!

Johnathan is interested in the weird, wonderful, and sometimes dark realities late capitalist society forces upon us all. He also likes food and music. Follow him at @supreofficialmt on Instagram, and send him news, food and music stories at [email protected]

You may also love

View All

lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?