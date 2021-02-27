Neapolitan On Ice? Maltese Chef Ventures Into Finland’s Winter Wilderness To Perfect The Art Of Pizza-Making

A Maltese chef with an obsession for good pizza has been venturing into the freezing, icy Finnish tundra in his quest for the perfect Neapolitan.

Mark Zahra runs Home Chef Mark, a page where he shares his favourite recipes “for you to cook them at home and also to impress your family and friends with your new cooking skills”.

However, his incredible shots preparing his pizza with icy desolation surrounding him are as aesthetically pleasing as his food is gastronomically.