Neapolitan On Ice? Maltese Chef Ventures Into Finland’s Winter Wilderness To Perfect The Art Of Pizza-Making
A Maltese chef with an obsession for good pizza has been venturing into the freezing, icy Finnish tundra in his quest for the perfect Neapolitan.
Mark Zahra runs Home Chef Mark, a page where he shares his favourite recipes “for you to cook them at home and also to impress your family and friends with your new cooking skills”.
However, his incredible shots preparing his pizza with icy desolation surrounding him are as aesthetically pleasing as his food is gastronomically.
Cooking in freezing conditions isn’t the most straightforward thing – but Zahra has developed his own techniques for getting that crispy, leopard crust.
He’s even been caught in action amidst all the snow.
The Maltese chef, who is based in Finland, also offers his take on some classic desserts…
But don’t let that fool you – he’s all about that Neapolitan pizza life.
With all the incredible pizza Zahra’s whipping up, we’re just waiting for a cold blast or Siberian blizzard to hit Malta in a big way so he returns and gets his pizza on for us islanders.