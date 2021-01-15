New Burger Joint Opens In Heart Of Mosta Serving Up Everything From Breakfast To Pancakes

A new burger bar has opened in the heart of Mosta, and it’s over-the-top food is already garnering rave reviews from hungry customers.

Hungry Jake Burger Bar is located just a stone’s throw away from the iconic Mosta Dome.

Most of their burgers are double patties, with some of their more eye-catching dishes, like the perfectly-named Dome Burger, coming in with triple patties. But they’ve also got the classic chicken burgers, salmon burgers as well as vegan options and some beautiful burgers positively smothered in melted cheese.