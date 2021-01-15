New Burger Joint Opens In Heart Of Mosta Serving Up Everything From Breakfast To Pancakes
A new burger bar has opened in the heart of Mosta, and it’s over-the-top food is already garnering rave reviews from hungry customers.
Hungry Jake Burger Bar is located just a stone’s throw away from the iconic Mosta Dome.
Most of their burgers are double patties, with some of their more eye-catching dishes, like the perfectly-named Dome Burger, coming in with triple patties. But they’ve also got the classic chicken burgers, salmon burgers as well as vegan options and some beautiful burgers positively smothered in melted cheese.
But it’s not only burgers, with everything from pizzas to wraps and even breakfast options on the menu.
Breakfast is served until 10.30am though, so plan ahead if you want to grab their English breakfast.
The restaurant just opened up earlier this month, but it’s already built a loyal following of people willing to double park and risk a fine just to get their hands on a delicious burger.
But if you are a burger-lover, you are going to be in love with the menu.
Check out just half of the entire burger menu below.
And don’t sleep on their pizza either.
With such positive reviews coming in right after its opening, Hungry Jake Burger Bar might be the perfect place for your next outing… or your next cheat meal.
