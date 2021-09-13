New Sliema Restaurant With A Peculiar Name Turns Heads With Its Creative Fishy Burgers
SHATT is a new restaurant with a peculiar name selling what seems to be a hybrid of Japanese and American cuisine. They have a variety of crazy fishy burgers providing their customers with a number of delicious unexpected combos.
The food-spot is a new concept in the heart of Sliema with the name seemingly inspired by the Maltese word “Xatt”, meaning shore.
It is a takeaway restaurant with only a few tables available for seating and a specialised bottle shop with a delightful selection of wines and spirits.
The menu mainly consists of sushi, fish, seafood and vegetarian dishes for all you non-meat eaters.
“SHATT is the place to pick up your favourite dish for a quick delicious bite to go accompanied by your favourite bottle of wine,” it said on their Facebook page.
The innovative menu includes six aquatic burgers: teriyaki tuna tartare, octopus, prawn crudo, cured salmon tartare, fried prawn and fried sea bass.
Mouthwatering and unpredictable. What more could you want?
Will you be heading out for a quick bite at SHATT?