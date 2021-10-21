New Vegan Gourmet Restaurant Hidden Away In Burmarrad Is Elevating Natural Flavours

A restaurant dedicated to elevating vegan and vegetarian food is hidden away at the bottom of a hill in Burmarrad.

The Sixth Leaf has been making waves in the vegan community for their gourmet approach to veganism over the last few months since opening, and their dishes prove that vegan food is so much more than simply salad.

Creating cruelty-free dishes reminiscent of popular meat and fish dishes has proven a hit with diners.

“Save Bluefin Tuna,” the restaurant said as it shared a meat-free dish looking like it just came from a proper Teppanyaki grill.