New Vegan Gourmet Restaurant Hidden Away In Burmarrad Is Elevating Natural Flavours
A restaurant dedicated to elevating vegan and vegetarian food is hidden away at the bottom of a hill in Burmarrad.
The Sixth Leaf has been making waves in the vegan community for their gourmet approach to veganism over the last few months since opening, and their dishes prove that vegan food is so much more than simply salad.
Creating cruelty-free dishes reminiscent of popular meat and fish dishes has proven a hit with diners.
“Save Bluefin Tuna,” the restaurant said as it shared a meat-free dish looking like it just came from a proper Teppanyaki grill.
But it’s not just taking meat dishes and making them different and potentially better – they are also here to celebrate the special, natural flavours that the world offers.
Located at the bottom of Telgħa t’Alla u Ommu, it’s easy to miss the eatery, with space for a few cars out front and a sign giving its location away.
The team running the restaurant even share their forays out into the wild to obtain some of the highest quality Maltese produce out there to become part of their dishes.
And it really shows in their creations.
Whether you are looking to expand your vegan options, try some new original dishes or even try your very first vegan option, The Sixth Leaf’s approach to meat-free food may be what you’re looking for.
