Nine Things I Learnt Working As A Food Courier In Malta

The advent of proper food delivery services in Malta has been one of the biggest events the island’s seen in 2020, pandemic and Malta’s Got Talent included. Whether you regularly order in, see the food whizzing by as you are out driving or are a restaurant owner yourself, food couriers have probably impacted you in some way this year. However, while food couriers are constantly asking if they have the right address and if you can come down, when was the last time you asked a courier – “what’s up?” We did that, and here’s nine things we learnt about the food courier industry in Malta from couriers themselves.

1. Eat before your shift or prepare to cry. If you deliver by bike, it’s hard enough; but locked up in a car with some fresh-out-the-oven pizzas is going to quickly grind you down if you aren’t already stuffed. Pictured above: You, a vegetarian, after two deliveries.

2. There is no limit to people’s willingness to get a delivery. You live in a locality with a fried chicken shop around the corner? Why walk for two minutes when you can have me deliver it, amirite?

3. And never underestimate Maltese people’s love for milkshakes. I know right, who would’ve thought?

4. Get ready to learn all the roads you never knew existed in Malta. Ever been to Landrijiet? You are about to…

5. And regularly visit random fields in Dingli Cliffs. Having a Sunday lunch with the fam while overlooking Malta’s iconic western cliffs? Time to order some Dr Juice, bro.

6. When it’s lunch or dinner, expect around four orders an hour to come in. If you are really lucky, two of those orders may even be from the same place, saving you some serious time. If you aren’t lucky, expect to pick up a milkshake from Rabat and drive down to Xagħjra… Pictured above: Just me and the boys still looking for Landrijiet/Xagħjra

7. And be prepared to become very acquainted with all all the dead-end roads. Statistically, people who live in dead-end roads have a quadruple chance of ordering food delivery, according to my personal studies.

8. And you’ve never been as grateful for clearly-displayed house numbers. It’s 11pm, you’re packing a ton of heavy, tasty-smelling burgers, and are looking for “417, Marjoe” in Xagħjra. Help me… please.

9. And after all is said and done, the gratitude of the Maltese people will always be a cushion for you to go to sleep on. Especially when their instructions begin and end with “Come up the stairs I’m not coming down, don’t be lazy”.

Are you a food courier in Malta? What would you add to this list?

