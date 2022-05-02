Pop It Like It’s Hot: Pizza Pockets Are Quick, Hot, Cheesy And Super Easy

Marrying the delicious cheesiness of pizza in snack form, pizza pockets have taken the world by storm. Looking kind of like a mini calzone, these perfectly bite-sized pizza pockets are filled with delicious triple cheese or pepperoni. Perfect as a mid-day snack or a midnight nibble – these pizza pockets will be good to go in two minutes! Just pop them in the microwave and you’ll have a piping hot pizza pocket that’s ready to be served.

Goodfellas have two amazing flavours that are waiting to be discovered. Are you more of a Triple Cheese or a Pepperoni lover? Goodfellas has concocted these two flavours that are filled to the brim with cheesy goodness.

The Pepperoni pizza pocket includes Pepperoni, Mozzarella and Edam cheese. For all of those cheese lovers and non-meat eaters, Goodfellas has also made sure to create a snack for you. Swapping out the Pepperoni for some Emmental cheese means you can get your cheese fix with the Triple Cheese pizza pocket. You don’t need to spend hours scavenging through your cupboard to see how you will satisfy your stomach without spoiling your next meal as Goodfellas Pizza Pockets have your back! Absolutely zero artificial colourings, preservatives or flavourings are used in the creation of these pizza pockets, making your little snack as natural as can be. Both flavours have a soft folded base, with the specific fillings truly elevating this snack to something that’s near heavenly.

Want to test out these two-minute snacks? Head on over to a supermarket near you and grab a box for yourself. Up until the end of May 2022, you can buy two pizza pockets and get another one for free! Just heat and eat, preparing these snacks cannot be any easier. Just grab it from the freezer, remove the film packaging, pop it in the microwave, and wait for 2 minutes. Once the two minutes are up, be careful as the insides will be piping hot, so it is recommended to let the pizza pockets cool down a bit before you dig in. Tag a serial snacker!