Popular Gżira Seafood Restaurant Announces It Will Close For Lunch Due To Lack Of Staff

“Unfortunately our restaurant is hit directly as others in the hospitality sector, with the loss of competent workers to work, who left the island during the pandemic and lack of Maltese people interested in serving and waiting in a restaurant setting!” the restaurant said.

The Seafood Market Grill by Adam’s Fish Shop on Msida Road announced the news on Facebook this morning, with the closure effective as of next Monday.

A renowned Gżira restaurant has confirmed it will permanently shut down for lunch due to a lack of staff.

“Therefore, we have no choice but to reduce the opening hours and also further reduce the amount of bookings. The latter measure is taken to ensure that all the diners will be looked after attentively and give them the sterling service they duly deserve.”

“We will not be able to afford going forward unless we continue to implement the two seatings procedure. Therefore, we kindly ask you to co-operate with us by keeping to the time booked and by vacating at the end of the two-hour reservation.”

“This is the last thread we have to hold on to in order to be able to keep afloat and to prolong the survival period and avoid sinking the ship!”

In April, the Malta Hotels and Restaurants Association (MHRA) warned that several restaurants are facing staff shortages because some foreign workers left the country since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic while local workers found other jobs during lockdown and are reluctant to return to their previous employment.

Chamber of Commerce president Marisa Xuereb has urged restaurants to start looking at robot waiters, arguing that the key to recovery is productivity, which means doing more with fewer people.

Photos: The Seafood Market Grill by Adam’s Fish Shop



How can Malta solve its hospitality staff shortage problem?