Popular Lebanese Eatery Opens Spinoff Takeaway In Gzira To Rave Reviews

A popular Lebanese restaurant in Malta has just launched a spinoff hole-in-the-wall takeaway offering authentic and fresh cuisine from his homeland. Featuring everything from fresh saj to samboosak (basically pastizzi, but a bit smaller) and even legit burgers and salads, BABA will take everything you love from Ali Baba restaurant and more and condense them into takeaway form while remaining just as delicious.

Having opened just a stone’s throw away from the Gzira promenade, chef Hany Harb, who Briju’s chef Rafel Sammut had previously teamed up with to help feed the vulnerable in Beirut, Lebanon, has already been received rave reviews for the new eatery.

Speaking to Lovin Malta, Chef Harb said he wanted to bring the flavours and aromas he so loved growing up in Lebanon. “Lebanese food, for me, brings to mind a feast for the senses,” he beamed. “From the aromatic cinnamon, cumin, the cumin, the tangy sumac, earthy za’atar and grilled meats to the freshness of herb, lemon and garlic together with the sweet honey-drizzles desserts.”

Lovin Malta visited the eatery yesterday to find a (socially-distanced) queue of people already getting their BABA fix in. The menu is varied, offering everything you’d expect from a Lebanese restaurant alongside a wide variety of salads – including a delicious grilled halloumi salad – as well as in-house made saj wraps (which they call sandweeshes) and tasty little nibbles like their samboosok, which is basically Lebanese pastizzi with a denser bite.

Saj bread

However, each dish on the menu clearly had some thought behind it, with an array of ingredients mixing together to bring forth flavours not often seen on the island.

The place is small but has a wide-ranging menu on offer

Having just opened, BABA will be adding some authentic cuisine to Gzira, and has already made an impact on the locals who are already flocking to visit. You can find their full menu here. Tag someone who needs to get you some takeaway from BABA ASAP!