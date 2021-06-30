Rabat Returns: Five Saqqaja Hill Restaurants Team Up For Special One-Night-Only Meal
As restaurants begin to get back on their feet in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, five Rabat eateries have gotten together to create a special four-course meal that will see chefs from all five kitchens pitching in.
In a one-night-only event called Wine & Dine At Saqqajja, the teams from Restaurant Adelina, The Fork & Cork, Root 81, Step 15 and Tat-Tarag Wine Bar will be presenting you with the very best they have to offer.
The Fork & Cork and Root 81 have been recognised by the Michelin Guide, and they live up to their rave reviews.
The two Mediterranean restaurants prepare food that will tantalise your taste buds and more exquisite food will be presented by Step 15, Restaurant Adelina, and Tat-Tarag Wine Bar, whose chefs will be reinventing the most mouth-watering Maltese dishes.
Malta’s most-awarded winery, Emmanuel Delicata Winemaker, ensures that all courses are expertly paired with a glass of Delicata’s premium wines.
These include award-winning wine labels such as Frizzantes, Medina, Grand Vin de Hauteville and Gran Cavalier.
And while diners can undoubtedly expect art on their plate, they’ll also be able to muse the inedible works of art that will be put up on display. A selection of local artworks from Delicata’s Bettija’rt collection will decorate the dining areas, while accompanied by live music by Jessica Magro throughout the night.
The dinner is €75 per person and starts at 7.30pm, in time for a stunning sunset over the vineyards and rolling fields of Rabat and beyond.