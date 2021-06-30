Rabat Returns: Five Saqqaja Hill Restaurants Team Up For Special One-Night-Only Meal

As restaurants begin to get back on their feet in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, five Rabat eateries have gotten together to create a special four-course meal that will see chefs from all five kitchens pitching in.

In a one-night-only event called Wine & Dine At Saqqajja, the teams from Restaurant Adelina, The Fork & Cork, Root 81, Step 15 and Tat-Tarag Wine Bar will be presenting you with the very best they have to offer.

The Fork & Cork and Root 81 have been recognised by the Michelin Guide, and they live up to their rave reviews.

The two Mediterranean restaurants prepare food that will tantalise your taste buds and more exquisite food will be presented by Step 15, Restaurant Adelina, and Tat-Tarag Wine Bar, whose chefs will be reinventing the most mouth-watering Maltese dishes.