Renowned Afghan Restaurant In Ħamrun Is Set To Re-Open After Rocky Pandemic Year

Afghan Natural Food is, as the name implies, an Afghani restaurant serving everything from lamb shank curry with naan bread to Afghan special rice.

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to the closures and disruptions to several restaurants across the island. Yet, one Afghani restaurant is taking a step towards the future as it recently announced that it would be re-opening at its Ħamrun venue.

The small eatery on St. Joseph’s High Street, Afghan Natural Food has developed a strong and loyal cult following since it opened up. For those who seek out an Indian-Middle East fusion with traditional cooking techniques, Afghan Natural Food has always been your home for that.

As reported by Lovin Malta, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic made the future of the restaurant uncertain after the head chef and owner was left stranded outside of Malta due to family bereavement and was unable to reach the country due to travel restrictions.

However, recently Afghan Natural Food has officially announced that they are hiring and set to re-open shortly, and we couldn’t be gladder!

We hope that Afghan Natural Food will once more open its doors to allow us to enjoy all of the delicious food they have on offer. The biggest hope from any lover of their food is doubtless to be the return of their famed Afghan Kebabs in clay tandoors.

