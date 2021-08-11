Renowned Maltese Restaurant Giuseppi’s To Close On Tuesdays Due To Serious Staff Shortage

“All other days are business as usual. We are sorry for this inconvenience and hope to be back into full swing shortly!”

“Kindly be advised that, regretfully, due to the serious staff shortage issue our industry is currently facing, and also for our current team’s wellbeing, we have made the difficult decision to temporarily close Giuseppi’s on Tuesdays,” the restaurant’s owners Michael and Chris Diacono said.

Giuseppi’s, one of Malta’s most famous restaurants, has announced that it will temporarily close its doors on Tuesdays due to a serious staff shortage.

“In the meantime, we look forward to welcoming you on any other day of the week and remember … even though we are more than happy to be there, doing what we love most, please be considerate with your servers they are trying their hardest, with the limited resources available, and that smile doesn’t come easy when exhausted.”

Malta’s catering industry is facing serious staff shortages, largely as a result of foreign workers leaving the country following the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing travel restrictions.

As a result, a number of restaurants have been left with no other realistic option but to reduce their hours.

Last month, the Malta Hotels and Restaurants Association (MHRA) urged the government to react to this shortage by exempting hospitality industry workers from tax on overtime and part-time work.

“Indeed, we need to do all that is necessary to attract and retain employees working in the tourism industry, even during such difficult times. If we get this wrong, then the repercussions can be serious,” it said.

Cover photo: Left: Chef and Giuseppi’s owner Michael Diacono, Right: Giuseppi’s terrace (Photo: Giuseppi’s)