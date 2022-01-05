د . إAEDSRر . س

Lovin Recommends 2022: 180+ Restaurants And Bars You Need To Check Out In Malta And Gozo

From meaty dishes to exclusively vegan restaurants, the islands are turning into a true food lover’s delight. With practically all dietary preferences guaranteed an amazing dining experience somewhere in Malta or Gozo, you’re sure to be spoiled for choice when picking the perfect spot for dinner or a drink. 

Without further ado, it’s time to announce the shortlist of the 4th edition of Lovin Recommends, featuring the islands’ best eateries, most mouthwatering meals, and sumptuous drinks around!

Next time you head out for a bite to eat, keep your eyes peeled for the iconic red Lovin Recommends sticker; you’ll know we’ve given these establishments our seal of approval. 

In no specific order, here are the top 180+ restaurants which you definitely need to visit in 2022. Get ready for delicious food and of course some tantalising drinks.

Valletta

  1. Trattoria Da Pippo 

  2. Rubinos 

  3. Trabuxu Bistro 

  4. Noni 

  5. Zero Sei Trattoria 

  6. The Harbour Club

  7. Sciaccia Grill

  8. Giannini 

  9. Pastaus 

  10. Capo Crudo 

 

  1. N Japanese Bistro 

  2. No.43 

  3. The Submarine 

  4. Alchemy 

  5. ĠUGAR – Hangout & Bar

  6. Kingsway 

  7. 59 Republic 

  8. ION 

  9. Under Grain

  10. AKI

 

  1. Cockneys 

  2. Guze 

  3. La Sfoglia 

  4. Palazzo Preca 

  5. Sotto

  6. Trabuxu Wine Bar 

  7. Wagyu 

  8. Bentley’s 

  9. Porticello 

  10. Taproom

 

  1. Tiffany’s 

  2. Grano 

  3. Sally Port 

  4. Drunken Dumplings 

  5. Babel Bistro

  6. The Pub 

  7. Tico Tico

  8. Paul’s Bistro 

 

St Julian’s

  1. Sapporo Ramen Ezo 

  2. La Crema 

  3. Hungry Horse 

  4. Tuk Tuk 

  5. Sussurrus 

  6. Kuya 

  7. Cafe Cuba 

  8. The Crafty Cat 

  9. Rasoi 

  10. Planet Hollywood 

  1. Tapea 

  2. Manakis 

  3. Seed 

  4. Donna Carmela 

  5. Salumeria Gardens 

  6. Hermano’s Burgers 

  7. Hugo’s Burgers 

  8. Thirsty Barber 

  9. Caviar & Bull 

  10. Zeri’s 

 

  1. Zen Sushi 

  2. Sharma Ethnic Cuisine 

  3. Wigi’s Kitchen 

  4. Hammett’s Mestizo

  5. Zest 

  6. Blue Elephant 

  7. Shakinah 

  8. Gululu Kċina Maltija 

  9. Dr Juice 

  10. Manouche Craft Bakery and Bistro 

  1. Emperor of India 

  2. Il Pirata Bistro 

  3. Lore & Fitch 

  4. Naar

  5. Wagamama

Sliema

  1. Hammett’s Gastro Bar 

  2. TemptAsian

  3. Fernando’s 

  4. Fresco’s 

  5. Skyroom 

  1. La Vida Tapas 

  2. Kebab Ji 

  3. Azar 

  4. The Chophouse 

North

  1. New Madras 

  2. La Majoliche 

  3. Madliena Lodge 

  4. Cavett Place 

  5. Reflections

  6. The Fork and Cork 

  1. The Core 

  2. Pizza Workshop by Figaro 

  3. Singita 

  4. Zigumar 

  5. Yufu 

  6. Sticky Fingers 

  7. Okurama 

  8. Nine Lives 

  9. Made in Sud 

  10. La Buona Trattoria del Nonno 

  1. Fins n Gills 

  2. Essence of India 

  3. Elba 

  4. Drift 

  5. Chef’s Table 

  6. Barbajean 

  7. Amami 

  8. Agape 

  9. Garam Masala 

  10. Tarragon

 

  1. Rebekah’s 

  2. Commando 

  3. Root 81 

  4. De Mondion 

  5. Diar il-Bniet 

  6. Giuseppi’s 

  7. The Good Stuff

South 

  1. Il-Ħnejja 

  2. Hammett’s Macina 

  3. Zion

 

  1. Tartarun 

  2. Roots 

  3. Il Corsaro 

  4. Carmen’s 

  5. Enchante 

  6. La Nostra Padrona 

  7. Tal Petut

  8. Ottoman 

  9. Marea 

  10. Terrone 

 

Central

  1. Paprika 

  2. Tikka’s 

  3. Old Smuggler’s Bar & Restaurant

  4. La Luna 

  5. Togħma 

  6. Tax-Xiħa 

  7. Port 21 

  8. Josephine’s 

  9. Busy Bee 

  10. Bruvv 

 

  1. Balance Bowl 

  2. The Hatter 

  3. The Golden Fork 

  4. Down the Rabbit Hole 

  5. Noir 

  6. Posh Turkish 

  7. Sa/Mi/Zu

  8. Vecchia Napoli 

  9. The Daily Grub 

  10. Novi 

 

  1. Marelli 

  2. Cafe Jubilee 

  3. Java 

  4. Briju 

  5. Bandit 

  6. Pizza Amore e Fantasia 

  7. Black Egg 

  8. Buchmans 

  9. Onda Blu 

  10. Baba by Hany Harb 

 

  1. Rickshaw 

  2. Bahia 

  3. Pulcinella 

  4. Chukkas 

  5. Danny’s 

  6. The Lord Nelson

  7. Ali Baba 

  8. HiMù

  9. Avotaco 

 

  1. Emma’s Kitchen 

  2. La Vela 

  3. Ta’ Xbiex Water Polo Club

Gozo

  1. Ta Tona

  2. Il-Kartell

  3. Oleander

  4. Tmun 

  5. Country Terrace

  6. Vini e Capricci

  7. Maldonado

  8. One80

  1. Osteria Scottadito 

  2. Mekren 

  3. Maxokk 

  4. Restaurant Ix-Xini 

  5. Gleneagles Bar 

  6. Ta’ Philip Restaurant 

  7. Pierre’s 

  8. Giovanni’s Kitchen 

  9. Rendez Vous 

Be sure to keep your eyes peeled for all of the foodie spots and delectable dinner date dishes to sample around the Maltese islands.

Oh, and be on the lookout for some exciting Lovin Recommends news coming out pretty soon. Lovin Recommends 2022 is changing it up, so make sure you follow us on Facebook and Instagram to be the first to hear about any news.

Didn’t see your favourite restaurant? Let us know which restaurants, bars and eateries deserve a shoutout in our Lovin Recommends 2023 shortlist down below.

