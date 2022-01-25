With roots tied firmly to the Greek, Turkish, and even Mediterranean tradition of eating, Serbian food has a long history of putting a smile on people’s faces – and for good reason. With a vibrant, ever-growing Serbian community flourishing in Malta, it was only a matter of time before delicious Balkan dishes appeared across the island. With a very meat-based cuisine, Serbian food is both filling and well-priced – but where does one go to be greeted by all this meaty goodness? Here are eight Serbian eateries you need to check out in 2022.

1. Familija Serbian Restaurant St Paul’s Bay This place is well known for its great service and friendly staff, having been highly rated on most conventional platforms. Traditional Serbian food is what you want? Traditional Serbian food is what you’ll get at Familija Serbian. They have a lot of meats from the grill such as minced meat rolls and skewers, grilled fishes, goulash, and muckalica (slow-cooked pork collar steak and vegetable stew).

2. Domaci Kolaci Birkirkara Domaci Kolaci is a nice, little place in Birkirkara specialising mainly in sweets. The owner, Jovana, is Serbian-born but married to a Maltese. The two run the joint together, without any additional staff, and so Jovana has created a nice family vibe. Boasting the best Serbian pastries in Malta, Jovana’s favourite choices for her clients are the Börek, a filled pastry made of a thin flaky dough such as filo with a variety of fillings, such as meat, cheese, spinach, or potatoes and the ‘vanilla slice’. “People from all over come especially for those sweets,” Jovana told Lovin Malta.

3. Tasty Trailer Ta’ Xbiex Meat’s definitely on the menu at the Tasty Trailer, Ta’ Xbiex. The place boasts their famous ‘1 kilo mixed meat’, ideal for those gatherings both in and out. Some have even earmarked it as the ‘best Serbian burger‘ they’ve ever had.

4. Smajli Restaurant St Paul’s Bay With a tagline boasting “two girls and a lot of smiles”, Smajli Restaurant can be found off St Paul’s Bay and is run by two girls who met on a cruise whilst working there. The girls, roommates at the time, stopped over in Malta and decided to start their culinary project right here. While not a classic “kafana” in the traditional sense, the owners have applied a more modern twang to the restaurant by instilling their jovial spirit marked with the famous hospitality their country is so well known for. The establishment’s menu features a wide range of traditional Serbian dishes and also includes portion-generous salads, and that includes vegetarian options too.

5. Papričica St Paul’s Bay Papričica is the place you want to be if what you want is traditional Serbian street food. This eatery offers some of the best you can get atop the island. With portions being as generous as they can get, Papričica is definitely a home for big eaters (case in point: the author of this article is one of them).

6. Nasa Kafana St Paul’s Bay The “Spirit of the Balkans” in the Mediterranean, Nasa Kafana is a traditional “kafana”, found in St Paul’s Bay; you can call it a Serbian version of a resto-bar. Generous portions, immaculate presentation, and a hub where all the epic meaty goodness can be collected under one happy roof – along with some drinks.

7. Restauran Sremica Marsaskala And what about the south? Restauran Sremica has got you covered all the way down in Marsaskala. The establishment prepares Serbian cuisine with food prepared with its own distinct love and attention. You can get all your traditional dishes while seated peacefully by the seaside with the establishment’s own accordionist providing you with some traditional, chill vibes.

8. Paprika Gżira Serbian cuisine meets fine-dining, Paprika is a Balkan fusion restaurant offering typical Balkan dishes presented with a progressive twist that awakens all senses. With its sophisticated interior design, excellent service and elevated cuisine, Paprika is a perfect place for any prime event… … and a good place for a date too.