Sensational Maltese Expat’s Vietnamese Brewery Is Finally Coming To Malta!

The art of craft beer has become a more prominent phenomenon over the past few years and Malta is about to get a taste of a craft beer company that has taken Vietnam by storm. Co-founded by Tobias Briffa, a Maltese man with a background in advertising who has been living and working in Saigon for the past eight years, Tê Tê Brewing offers a Belgian-style wheat beer brewed in Vietnam. Its light taste has interestingly proven particularly popular among female drinkers. Originally founded in 2015 as a home-brewing project between Briffa and some friends, Tê Tê Brewing has since shot to the forefront of the Vietnamese craft beer scene. It also exports to Singapore and soon to Malta as well with the help of Brew Haus, Malta’s leading craft beer distributor.

Tobias Briffa helped co-found Tê Tê Brewing in 2015

The company has been successful in offering Vietnamese drinkers a high-quality craft beer that perfectly reflects the characteristics of Saigon. Briffa has previously spoken to Lovin Malta, explaining that Tê Tê Craft Beer aims to “reflect a part of Vietnamese culture and to make people feel proud of their culture, language, idioms and local quirks”. A large focus for the company has also been to always strive for the quality of their beers without being too serious. “We want to portray quality without being too serious. We want to reflect the playfulness of our approach through the brand.”

Though originally starting off with bottles, Tê Tê Brewing has recently also invested in fun, colourful cans

Since their founding, Tê Tê has established Tê Tê TapHouse in the heart of Saigon, created over eight unique styles of craft beer and distributed their beers to over 300 venues across Vietnam. Not to mention, they have been featured in countless international publications including the Wall Street Journal, Food & Wine Magazine and CNN. Of their eight styles, beer lovers may look forward to some of the most stand-out ones include Mellow Red, So Co La Porter and Electric IPA.

From left to right: Tê Tê White Ale, Electric IPA, Mellow Red, So Co La Porter, Serious IPA and Tripppin' Tripppel.

Tê Tê Craft Beer is set to land in Malta very soon. Though no specific date is set yet, we can only hope that we get to taste the fun, light and delicious beers as soon as possible! Tag a beer lover!