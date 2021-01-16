Seven Vegan-Friendly Eateries In Malta And Gozo You Need To Try This January

After 2020, it’s safe to say that we could all do with a break – the planet included. Kick-off the new year with an attempt at veganism, a foolproof way of helping the earth, animals, and our bodies. Vegan-friendly restaurants have been mushrooming all over our island in recent years, and they’re offering way more than that so-called ‘rabbit food’ vegans are notoriously known for. Having said that, here are six vegan-friendly eateries in Malta (and Gozo) that are serving up some top-notch cruelty-free grub. Here we go! 1. Alive Bistro

If you’re in any way acquainted with the country’s plant-based community, then there’s no way you haven’t heard of this up-and-coming Gozitan eatery. Alive Bistro has quickly become one of Malta and Gozo’s best-renowned vegan restaurants. With a diverse menu that caters for vegans and vegetarians alike as well as a super-cosy interior, this spot is what every vegan-friendly restaurant should look like. 2. Coogi’s

This quaint restaurant in the heart of Mdina has all the ingredients for a perfect night out; great location, snug decor, and cruelty-free food. Whilst Coogi’s wasn’t founded with the scope of being a vegan restaurant per se, it has quickly adapted to this budding diet – so much so that it now has its very own plant-based section in its menu. 3. Olive 3

Bet you didn’t expect to find a vegan-friendly eatery in an industrial estate… …good thing 2021’s all about surprises! Whether you’re in the mood for breakfast or lunch, make sure to check out Birkirkara’s Olive 3. This spot’s incredibly diverse menu has plant-based versions of some of your favourite meals – we’re talking English breakfast, burgers, and poke bowls, to name a few. 4. Nvked Malta

Whilst this place isn’t an eatery in the traditional sense of the word, it’s still pretty much revolutionising the local plant-based game. From ready-made meals to satisfy your fast-paced lifestyle to grazing boards for those tipsy wine nights at home, Nvked makes going plant-based more practical than ever. The company’s also got its very own range of ’Nvked delights’ ready to satisfy any vegan with a sweet tooth. 5. Moreish

Malta’s favourite juice spot has finally expanded with a brand new vegan-friendly eatery – Moreish. Brought to you by the Dr Juice team, Moreish takes a plethora of street foods we all know and love and turns them completely plant-based. This joint serves anything from spicy jackfruit tacos to a decadent truffle burger. So next time you’re craving some fast food, do yourself (and the planet) a favour and eat Moreish. 6. Fuel & Co

Mosta is quickly becoming Malta’s unsung culinary hub – and superfood eatery Fuel & Co is here to prove just that. This place is here to show you that eating healthy doesn’t have to be boring. From an entire range of lean shakes to decadent protein pancakes, Fuel & Co’s got its fair share of healthy eats and yummy treats. 7. Pastarella

Pretty much everyone loves a good pasta dish, although it’s a pity that Italian cuisine isn’t exactly vegan-friendly… That’s where Pastarella comes in. This Italian food truck’s giving everyone’s favourite cuisine a plant-based tinge. With its very own full-fledged vegan menu, Pastarella’s practically another reason you should at least try turning vegan. Did we miss out on any major plant-based eateries? Let us know in the comment section

