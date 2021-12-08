Six Maltese Eateries Serving Up Delicious Christmas Delicacies This Festive Season
With the festive season right around the corner, preparations are well underway for yet another well-deserved month of festivities, family time, and lots and lots of food.
We can probably all agree that the Maltese have quite an affinity for sweet delicacies, ranging from both modern and traditional desserts.
Lovin Malta has prepared a list for your fix of Christmas desserts this year, featuring what’s new and definitely merits a try.
1. Togħma Artisan Bakes
An artisan bakery that focuses on putting better, local ingredients first whenever possible, it’s got the widest selection of different panettones on the island, with some panettones even being made from sourdough.
View this post on Instagram
2. Damiano’s Desserts
Known for their signature staple dessert of traditional Italian cannoli, it’s also stocking up on some Christmas-themed desserts that are not to be missed, including a selection of Christmas logs, and white chocolate and pistachio panettone style cake.
3. La Crema
It seems as though the festive food craze is mostly revolving around pistachios and panettones, with another staple of desserts in Malta creating their own spin on the item, and it looks absolutely to die for.
View this post on Instagram
4. Kyoto’s Japanese Bakery
Being Malta’s go-to eatery for Japanese items, it’s also taking a festive spin on dishes, as the eatery has begun introducing its delicacies for the festive season.
5. Tart’in
One of Malta’s best places to ensure you get your hands on a freshly baked tart prepared from scratch, they’re known for their gingerbread special, filled with a lovely, spiced custard, infused with favourite festive spices.
6. The Good Stuff
While it has not yet rolled out all their festive goodies for this coming season, it’s got festive sausage rolls with pork, cranberry, and fennel, with the sourdough rough puff butter pastry being made from scratch by the bakery, because it just wouldn’t have it any other way.
Which is your favourite Maltese eatery for Christmas goodies?