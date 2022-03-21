Special Drink? Surprise Service Charge From Paola Kiosk Leaves Diners Confused

A group of diners were left surprised and annoyed after they ordered some coffees from a Paola kiosk – only to find an extra €4 charge for a “special drink” they hadn’t ordered.

And when they asked staff what it was for, they were told that it’s standard procedure, leading diners to new fears of service charges being rolled out by restaurants locally as COVID-19 measures begin to be relaxed.

“It would not be a problem since we were four people, so €1 each, but the service fee is listed as a special drink on the receipt rather then a service fee. When telling staff, all they could say was ‘heq, it’s how it’s done’,” one of the diners said online, sharing the receipt from the meal.

For four coffees, the table was charged €9 – €4 of which were for a “special drink” that seems to have been passed off as a service charge.