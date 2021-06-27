St Paul’s Bay Restaurant Forced To Tell Diners To Leave Due To ‘Extreme Rudeness’ And Threats To Staff

However, when the time came for them to pay the bill, the table tried to use government vouchers but, for some reason, the vouchers didn’t work.

Ben Muscat Snr, owner of La Buona Trattoria del Nonna, said the restaurant had served the table normally, even changing one of the man’s dishes to accommodate his wishes.

A popular St Paul’s Bay restaurant has opened up about how it was forced to ask a table of diners to leave last night and never return again due to threats and abusive language aired at its staff.

“We tried innumerable times, but it was obvious that there was something wrong with this particular batch,” he said. “In the meantime, La Buona Trattoria del Nonno continued to process vouchers of other diners without any problems.”

Muscat said one of the diners grew extremely angry, arguing that they didn’t have money to settle the bill and that it wasn’t his fault that the vouchers weren’t working.

“The managerial staff tried to defuse the situation and find alternative suitable methods of settling amicably, but the gentleman was abusive, threatening, and using foul language even when asked to lower his tone – there were children around,” he said.

“Diners were shocked at the gentleman’s attitude, and things were escalating to a point where the police were going to be called in, especially in view of the threatening stance and language the staff were confronted with.”

“We won’t elaborate, but we can leave it to your imagination what it must have been like for us to write publicly about it.”

Muscat said that while it welcomes all diners with open arms, it cannot accept people who disrespect and berate the staff, and talk to them “in a language more suitable for the gutter”.

“We apologise wholeheartedly to the guests who had to witness this, and thank them profusely for their support in the matter.”

The restaurant’s post was met with a flood of support from people.

“I was also there yesterday when this incident happened,” one man said. “It was my first visit to the Trattoria and I say that I was very surprised by the professionalism that reigns among the staff. They handled this unusual rude situation excellently. Service is impeccable, food is divine and culinary knowledge is out of this world.”

“So as I always say, the customer is not always right!” a woman remarked. “Rude behaviour and bad language towards the staff from a customer is unacceptable. Well done for your professionalism towards your staff! Hope some bosses takes example from you, well done!”

