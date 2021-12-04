Sushi In Attard? Banner Appears Hinting At New Asian Restaurant Opening Soon

One of the more suburban towns in Malta is set to get a new sushi outlet right in the centre of the locality.

A banner announcing Club Sushi’s suspected latest outlet has appeared outside a former restaurant in Mosta Road, Attard. The building formerly housed Le Parisien Cafe and Bistrot, but has laid empty for a while now… however, it now seems Club Sushi will be moving in.

“From Tokyo to Seoul,” says the new banner from the first floor balcony.