Sushi In Attard? Banner Appears Hinting At New Asian Restaurant Opening Soon
One of the more suburban towns in Malta is set to get a new sushi outlet right in the centre of the locality.
A banner announcing Club Sushi’s suspected latest outlet has appeared outside a former restaurant in Mosta Road, Attard. The building formerly housed Le Parisien Cafe and Bistrot, but has laid empty for a while now… however, it now seems Club Sushi will be moving in.
“From Tokyo to Seoul,” says the new banner from the first floor balcony.
Club Sushi is known for its sushi as well as its take on some Asian classics.
Expect everything from bimbimbap, kimchi, tak kangjung and tempura moriawase on the menu.
As well as some special dishes…
Club Sushi is currently only located in Paceville, and there’s nothing on their social media hinting at the new location as of yet.
But judging from how people are reacting, the hype is real; one Attard resident reacted by saying “this is not a drill, beautiful!’ when he first came across the banner this week.
