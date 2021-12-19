Tackling The Food Onslaught During Christmas In Malta

With Christmas round the corner, we know that means mince pies, cakes, cookies, mulled wine and all the good things. Unfortunately, our bodies pay the price.

Still there is a silver lining. Many of us would be thrilled to learn that going a little crazy on a single meal, regardless of the quantity, does not have that big an impact our health. The body has a remarkable ability to withstand a single, isolated insult – so long as it is, in fact, isolated.

Funny thing about isolated food frenzies? That they are notorious door openers to a series of similar events which render the word ‘isolated’ painfully redundant.

Too many of us see eating from a ‘why-the-hell-not’ attitude. And to be fair, we all love a little bit of goring.

But, you’d be surprised to learn that one is more likely to overeat after devouring a large meal. This sucks, particularly if you are trying to eat healthy on the regular.

And let’s face it, we all know that once the flood gates are open, we might as well overindulge ourselves up until that obscure point where guilt starts to outweigh our happiness. Well past the point where damage has already been done.

Enter advanced planning.