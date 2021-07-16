Tasty ‘Tings’ And Free Range Chicken Wings: Wings N Tings Gives Chicken A Twist

Wings N Tings opened their doors in Naxxar, and they give chicken a whole new meaning. Their small menu consists of free range chicken dishes, as well as tasty ‘tings’ and seasonal snacks to go with them – from wholesome soups and salads to a sweet bite.

“The food is contemporary cuisine whilst respecting classic principles. We try to be as sustainable as possible, with high quality produce at the core of the food and drinks menu,” owner Sam Pizzutto said.

“Lots of thought is put into each aspect of the dish, especially the sauces – which are all made from scratch. Each wing sauce has its own story, and comes from an inspired place in my past.”

He continues: “The mayo is made with French mustard and slow roasted garlic, the sauce for the galantine is a reduced chicken stock and the hot sauce is aged for months, slowly allowing flavour to develop.”

Their weekly menu changes according to what’s in season, so you will always have something new to try. This week’s main meal is a roast chicken galantine, served deboned and brushed with dijon mustard.