Tasty ‘Tings’ And Free Range Chicken Wings: Wings N Tings Gives Chicken A Twist
Wings N Tings opened their doors in Naxxar, and they give chicken a whole new meaning. Their small menu consists of free range chicken dishes, as well as tasty ‘tings’ and seasonal snacks to go with them – from wholesome soups and salads to a sweet bite.
“The food is contemporary cuisine whilst respecting classic principles. We try to be as sustainable as possible, with high quality produce at the core of the food and drinks menu,” owner Sam Pizzutto said.
“Lots of thought is put into each aspect of the dish, especially the sauces – which are all made from scratch. Each wing sauce has its own story, and comes from an inspired place in my past.”
He continues: “The mayo is made with French mustard and slow roasted garlic, the sauce for the galantine is a reduced chicken stock and the hot sauce is aged for months, slowly allowing flavour to develop.”
Their weekly menu changes according to what’s in season, so you will always have something new to try. This week’s main meal is a roast chicken galantine, served deboned and brushed with dijon mustard.
As for ‘tings’, savour roast pumpkin with salsa verde, topped with flaked almonds or feta. Or try the mouthwatering artichoke hearts served on a crushed cannellini bean salad. Another favourite is the Persian chicken power soup, which is a wintery stew with poach chicken, lentils and spices.
The sweet ‘ting’ of the week is strawberry tart with blonde shortcrust pastry, strawberry coulis, pastry cream and the freshest strawberries in town.
If all that doesn’t already have you drooling, you’ll be happy to know that they have friendly prices and also offer great gluten free and vegetarian options.
The restaurant is pet and child-friendly, so you can bring along your favourite little ones. Or you can try all the goodness they have to offer from the comfort of your own living room.
Wings N Tings delivers right to your door for just €3 from Wednesday to Saturday after 6pm. Private catering is also available.
Check out their menu on Facebook or give them a follow on Instagram.