The Delicious Union Of Pastizzi And Figolli Has Returned Once More For Easter Week!

This pure, almond-filled delight will be available for the entire Easter season. These decadent treats are filled with a pure almond paste with specs of chocolate dotted through the golden, crunchy pastizz.

With Easter just around the corner, Sphinx Pastizzeria and their sister company Champ has brought back a beloved seasonal pastizzi in the form of the Figazzi!

Sphinx Pastizzeria has become renowned for its amazing, innovative pastizzi, that take beloved flavours or even other types of food and combine them with one of Malta’s most iconic guilty pleasure.

Previously, we have been blessed by other seasonal treats from Sphinx such as the beautiful Nutella Flower for Christmas or even their Pride-themed, colourful and fruity pastizzi.

It should be noted that, currently, it is uncertain if every Sphinx/Champ outlet will be selling this special edition pastizz.

Will you be buying some Figazzi? Let us know in the comments