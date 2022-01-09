These Decadent Malta-Inspired Burgers Are Exactly What You Need To Feel Patriotic Again
A food truck that’s been creating some epic meals over the last few years has just rolled out two new burgers inspired by some of the island’s most nostalgic products.
The iconic Chimpeys peanut snacks and Farsons Blue Label are the two key ingredients in the new burgers rolled out by Tony’s Food Truck.
Well-priced and freshly made by the two passionate chefs running the food truck (which can be found in the Mellieħa region for now, until they drive to another locality).
Check out the Chimpeys Chicken Burger in all its glory.
“Chicken thigh coated in one of Malta’s favourite peanut snacks, Chimpeys, deep-fried and smothered in garlic soy sauce. Served in a burger bun, with our special Asian-style slaw and topped with a homemade peanut butter sauce.”
And if beef is more your thing, then check out the Blue Label Pulled Beef Burger:
“Pulled beef, slow-cooked in Blue Label Original Amber Ale, topped with grilled peppers and onions, cheddar and American sliced cheese, and our homemade honey-mustard sauce. Served in a toasted burger bun.”
Lovin Malta visited Tony’s Food Truck in an episode of Lovin Streats – check them out below:
Which burger are you grabbing? Let us know in the comments below