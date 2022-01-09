These Decadent Malta-Inspired Burgers Are Exactly What You Need To Feel Patriotic Again

A food truck that’s been creating some epic meals over the last few years has just rolled out two new burgers inspired by some of the island’s most nostalgic products.

The iconic Chimpeys peanut snacks and Farsons Blue Label are the two key ingredients in the new burgers rolled out by Tony’s Food Truck.

Well-priced and freshly made by the two passionate chefs running the food truck (which can be found in the Mellieħa region for now, until they drive to another locality).