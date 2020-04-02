These Seven Home-Based Chefs Will Keep Your Tastes For Genuine Food Alive And Happy

Home-based chefs have always been true culinary blessings. Yet, the pandemic has honestly given them a spotlight they so truly deserve. Whether it is individuals who share their recipes or deliver homemade meals or treats to your doorstep, here are seven chefs who have stood out with their home-based, culinary initiatives in the pandemic and beyond. 1. Sweet Bakes

Starting off our list is Sweet Bakes, a fairly new baker on the scene who is offering everything from Hot Crossed Buns to Oreo Cookie Dough Brownies! Run by Michaela Ellul, Sweet Bakes is a pandemic-era baking initiative that has combined two of her greatest loves: baking and photography. As a first-year University student, Michaela has also experienced the effects of COVID-19 first-hand, never stepping into a physical classroom for lectures at all. Sweet Bakes’ goods are available at Upperfood in Tal-Ibraġ. You can also contact her for personalised bakes or any questions you may have. 2. Eats By Emily

Emily has long graced social media with her food blogs. Striving to do everything food-related from cooking to tutorials, reviews and selling her cuisine. Whether it is showing viewers how to make a vegetarian Bolognese sauce or a delicious poached egg on a bed of sauteed spinach and avocado, Emily captures our interest in food whilst also inspiring us to recreate her recipes – or even make your own. 3. The Happy Baker

Homemade and delicious, The Happy Baker brings everything you could ever want from a bakery and brings it right to your plates. Not only do they make amazing, sweet treats like Belgian Chocolate Brownies or Seville Orange Marmalade, but also various types of savoury items like Macaroni Cheese with Chicken and Gammon – among other options. 4. Scrumptious Soph

The talents of self-made cooks cannot be denied. Scrumptious Soph boasts a woman who has taught herself everything you see stunningly captured on her Facebook page, with her passion for everything food on full display. While able to make absolutely gorgeous designs for cakes and cupcakes for all occasions, her savoury creations are equally as mouth-watering to look at. In particular, the grilled artichokes with garlic lemon aioli are certainly someone we want to be trying. 5. Nic Diacono

Founder of Fat Louie’s and New York Best, Nic Diacono’s food is nothing if not impressive and delicious. His dishes have inspired and dazzled social media for years now, allow us to enjoy just a taste of what cuisine we can truly enjoy at home. Even if you do not get to taste his food itself, Diacono is definitely an amazing source of inspiration should you ever find yourself in a creative drought. 6. Sorrel

The pandemic proved the importance and popularity of genuine, home-cooked meals. Whilst takeaways are always favourable, nothing beats the genuine love and care put into a meal. Yet, if you would like to have the genuine tastes of a homecooked meal and get it as a takeaway, Sorrel is the place for you. They specialise in creating homecooked, dining experiences for you and your loved ones to enjoy – hassle-free and straight to your door to eat. 7. Matt Vella (Private Chef)

If you are in the market to enjoy high quality, fresh meals prepared by your very own chef then Matt Vella is a perfect choice. Catering to all variety of food preferences, Vella specialises in each dish’s stunning presentation – passionately delivering a marriage of great tastes and aesthetics whilst retaining the best aspects of homecooked meals. Tag a foodie who would love to know these people more!