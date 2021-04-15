This Ħaż-Żebbug Parlour Is Whipping Up Stacks Of Decadent Homemade Pancakes
Pancakes are an amazing meal, you can eat them for a break, lunch and dinner – sweet or savoury. One family-run pancake-only business in Ħaż-Żebbuġ is creating a storm with their homemade, genuine pancakes.
Having opened in September 2020, Pancake Parlour offers a huge variety of sweet and savoury pancakes. From classic lemon and sugar to a dazzling rainbow pancake, they have it all.
The restaurant is run by Antony Lupin and his partner, who pride themselves on not using a ready powdered mix for their pancakes but rather an in-house made dough that has painstakingly been perfected and improved over time.
“We know every single ingredient that goes in our mixture,” Lupin told Lovin Malta. “Today’s results come from a lot of trial and error and tonnes of tasting sessions,” inviting the public to try them and decide for themselves.
View this post on Instagram
Considering how visually stunning and mouth-watering their photos on Instagram are, it is hard not to take up the challenge and try these pancakes.
View this post on Instagram
A particular sweet pancake to look out for is the Dirty Blueberry – a pancake infused with fresh blueberries and drizzled with homemade chocolate syrup and comes with a slew of delicious add-ons like caramel spreads or Oreo crumbs.
View this post on Instagram
If you happen to want something savoury though, the American is definitely something to look out for. Combining all the classic elements we recognise from watching American television, this pancake is topped with crispy bacon and drizzled with maple syrup and butter.
View this post on Instagram
And why not wash down the pancake with one of their large arrays of Milkshakes – ranging from a classic Oreo shake to Banoffee and everything in between.
If you haven’t heard about Pancake Parlour before, you might need to put it on your radar. Their homemade and genuine products alone are able to make them standout from the crowd – and they offer delivery to boot.
Tag a pancake lover!