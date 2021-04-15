This Ħaż-Żebbug Parlour Is Whipping Up Stacks Of Decadent Homemade Pancakes

Pancakes are an amazing meal, you can eat them for a break, lunch and dinner – sweet or savoury. One family-run pancake-only business in Ħaż-Żebbuġ is creating a storm with their homemade, genuine pancakes.

Having opened in September 2020, Pancake Parlour offers a huge variety of sweet and savoury pancakes. From classic lemon and sugar to a dazzling rainbow pancake, they have it all.

The restaurant is run by Antony Lupin and his partner, who pride themselves on not using a ready powdered mix for their pancakes but rather an in-house made dough that has painstakingly been perfected and improved over time.

“We know every single ingredient that goes in our mixture,” Lupin told Lovin Malta. “Today’s results come from a lot of trial and error and tonnes of tasting sessions,” inviting the public to try them and decide for themselves.