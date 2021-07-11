This Indian Food Truck Is Cooking Up Fresh Colourful, Authentic Indian ‘Fast Food’

Spice lovers always rejoice whenever Indian restaurants open their doors to eager customers in Malta. A new food truck in Ta’ Xbiex is offering colourful and delicious fast food in Malta. Not only is Indian food accommodating to vegetarians and vegans as well, but its cuisine is vast and vibrant – dependent on what part of India the restaurant is derived from.

Tandoori Bites is Malta’s newest Indian eatery, a food truck offering authentic and delicious Indian fast food through a variety of meat and vegetarian boxes. Run by a Punjabi family, they are offering Malta both Indian and Pakistani cuisine, allowing each bite of their food to truly taste the homemade, authentic spices and love that goes into their dishes.

A Traditional Tandoor

Making their own Naan Bread from scratch and making Indian food available on the go, you can truly get a taste of India in all its colourful splendour. Everything they make is freshly made in a traditional tandoor, giving you an even bigger sense of authenticity with every bite that you take from their food. They also recently donated 30 boxes of food to the Mater Dei Nurses for the tireless and heroic work they have done throughout the pandemic.

Though a relatively new eatery, by no means should they be underestimated. If you find yourself wanting an Indian takeaway, Tandoori Bites definitely must be on your list. Tag someone who’d love Tandoori Bites!

