This Maltese Chef In Sweden Is Creating The Most Fabulous Desserts On Instagram

Shapes, textures and flavours are just some of the things that can create an unforgettable dish – but for one Maltese-Canadian chef, they are more than just aspects to ponder on – they are the building blocks behind next-level eats. “When I create dishes, the first thing I think of is which flavour profile I would like to use – usually this comes depending on the season,” chef David Vidal told Lovin Malta. “From there, I move on to which types of textures to get different variations into the dish, which is very important. The final stage is how I would like it to look, which, for me, is very important as I like it to be eye-catching and colourful… but it’s also important that the colours match.”

After representing the island in the Best Chef Awards a few years back, Vidal is continuing to show his incredible creation via his Instagram page. From incredible brown butter and vanilla spheres to ice-cream forms straight out of your wildest dreams, his inventions are both highly aesthetic and beautifully polished.

“For me, it’s very important that the look matches the taste, and it’s not something that just looks good.” Based in Sweden, Vidal uses his Maltese heritage to inspire some of his work. “My Maltese heritage usually comes into play in one way or another. It might be a small thing on a dish or sometimes the main ingredient. I like to use both my Maltese heritage and mix it up a bit with what I’ve learned by working in Sweden.”

His dishes have been turning the heads of his over 400,000 followers on Instagram alone – but it’s better to avoid asking him what he’s most proud of creating. “Hard to say as I’m not really proud of anything I do,” he says. “I prefer to look forward to what I’m going to do next and not think about what I have done. Once it’s done, it’s done and then it’s time to move on.”

“That said there are ingredients that I love to use, such as ricotta and basil, which are more usual to use in desserts in Malta and not so much in Sweden.” Besides his beautiful work, Vidal offers cooking classes as well as his own range of kitchenware that can help you get those Michelin-grade shapes to impress over dinner. “The classes I do are mostly on plated desserts which is also my favourite class to do, but I also do classes on cakes, petit gateaux, tarts and petit fours. I have done some moulds for pastry and chocolate with Silikomart Professional – and the inspiration for these or for anything for that matter comes from anywhere.” “I like to say that if you open your eyes and have a good look around there’s inspiration everywhere. Anything’s possible as long as you put in the work – if I can do it I believe anyone one can.”

Whether you are looking to pass the time drooling over some excellent desserts, need some fresh inspiration of your own or just want to bask in the aesthetic beauty of it all, check out Vidal's Instagram page for more foodie content.