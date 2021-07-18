This New Swieqi Restaurant Is Whipping Up Juicy Gourmet Burgers And Crisp Fresh Salads

Malta is spoilt for choice when it comes to burgers, hot dogs and so much more. Yet, one Swieqi restaurant is cooking up a storm filled with delectable burgers and mouth-watering hot dogs. The newly opened Beef Buds is offering a brand-new array of gourmet creations that promise to satisfy your cravings in their own, homemade delicious style.

Beef Buds offers a wide and unique variety of burgers, offering something to fit everyone’s tastes. From a Classic Cheeseburger to the classy Carbonara-inspired Burg-Anara, Beef Buds will leave you wanting more. They also boast a Maltese-style burger which consists of a Maltese sausage patty and has goat’s cheese added among crispy bacon, lettuce and tomatoes.

Yet, if burgers are not your thing, Beef Buds offers an excellent selection of hot dogs. Those who enjoy some spice to their meal will enjoy the Flaming Chili-Dog. This spicy combines Chili con Carne, jalapenos, homemade cheese sauce crispy onions and chilli flakes nestled between a Nigella seed bun. Alternatively, those looking to keep their summer figures have no fears. Beef Buds offers a selection of salads offering you everything from Pesto Chicken to a Beef Salad with Thai flavours added to the mix.

This is only a fraction of their varied menu which includes an array of XL Onion Rings, Buffalo Wings and a delicious selection of loaded fries such as Garlic Parmesan or Guanciale and Cheese. Beef Buds is available for delivery orders on Bolt Tag someone who’d love Beef Buds