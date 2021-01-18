This Żejtun Take Away Is Serving Up Epic Deep Dish Pizzas And Decadent Burgers

A Żejtun take away joint is serving up jaw-dropping deep dish pizzas and we can’t wait to sink our teeth into them. Spread Malta is cooking up feasts for the eyes and mouths with their take on a Chicago classic: the deep dish pizza.

Forget your Italian ideas of the classic fast food, this Americanised pizza stands out for its buttery crust, slightly sweet tomato sauce and the star of the show… an audaciously thick layer of cheese. Plus, they’ve got a whole variety of toppings to customise it too.

From the iconic margherita (cc: copious amounts of mozzarella) to more modern takes like carbonara, a Gozitan ode with sliced potatoes, a decadent truffle deluxe pizza and a meat-lovers tagliata pizza – there are so many to choose from.

Also, look out for their mid-week pizza special to try something new. If these Chicago pizzas aren’t your thing, Spread Malta have some equally extravagant gourmet burgers on their menu.

But if you can’t decide between their pizzas and burgers, get the best of both worlds with a pizza on a burger!

If you can’t make your way down to the Southern town, go ahead and order some deep-dish glories or gourmet bunned-patties on Bolt Food. You’re welcome! Just a word of advice, you might want to trade your skinny jeans for sweatpants with these bad boys. Tag someone who needs to try these deep-dish pizzas!

