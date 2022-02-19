Treat Yourself Lebanese Style At These 10 Spicy Locations In Malta!

Originating from the beautiful country of Lebanon, this cuisine includes a fine mix of healthy whole grains, fruits, and vegetables as well as fresh fish, poultry, and red meat. Among the latter, is a heavy emphasis on beef and lamb. Hailing from the east, this ‘Arabic-style’ cuisine blends in perfectly with Mediterranean traditions, merging with staple foods like olive oil, citrus, legumes (particularly chickpeas), and dairy. With a heavy emphasis on spices, and on the wide range of flavours one can squeeze out of a variety of vegetables, you’d simply be missing out if you’ve never tried your palates at this glorious cuisine. Living in Malta, you might think opportunities are slim. But believe us when we say they aren’t. Below are the best places you can get your fill on Lebanese food.

1. Alwan, Mosta If you want authentic Lebanese food, that is exactly what you will get at Alwan by La Tartine. La Tartine opened in 2015, starting out as a traditional French Cafe. Two years later, the organisation brought in a taste of the east when a Lebanese chef joined the team. The result? A Lebanese bistro that brings that authentic eastern flavour, alongside the French desserts and coffees the joint was known for prior. From mixed, mouthwatering mezze platters to be shared among friends, to the more elaborate dishes with beef, chicken, or lamb, you can get it all here. That’s not all, the restaurant even offers a wide range of vegetarian options, like eggplant or Halloumi kebabs or falafel-based dishes. Of course, you can opt for their mixed grills instead.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ALWAN Lebanese Restaurant (@alwan.mt)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ALWAN Lebanese Restaurant (@alwan.mt)

2. Ali Baba, Gżira Ali Baba is run by internationally acclaimed Lebanese chef, restauranteur, and author Hany Harb, together with his wife, Claudienne. Their creation: Ali Baba restaurant, is definitely one place you need to be if Lebanese food is your thing. Ali Baba is a family affair. Their mission: “To serve colourful and fresh dishes, which are nutritious and full of the unique flavours that have made people around the world fall in love with Lebanese cuisine,” they write. “Our menu is your map for a unique journey through Lebanon, where you’ll discover the creativity of the people who cultivated its lands and gifted the world a unique culinary tradition.” Not convinced? Just check out their selection of mezze (cold or warm) dishes, signature dishes such as the Pan-roasted USDA prime steer (Laham Ajjel Meshwieh Ma Karaz) or the Grilled Lamb Cutlets (Castaleta Ghanam Meshieh). If that’s not enough to convince you, you just have to try their desserts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by alibabamalta (@alibabamalta)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by alibabamalta (@alibabamalta)

3. Olive House, Sliema Olive House is a Lebanese and Middle Eastern restaurant offering a broad menu that includes Lebanese appetizers, Saj Meals, Falafel, Shawarma, and Wraps. The eatery is ideal for a quick bite with some good vibes, but some of their main dishes will leave you amazed. Options such as the Layali Leban Mixed Grill, for instance, comprising of prawns, lamb, koftas, and shish, served with vegetables and fries. All the wonderful things, all on one plate, waiting only for you.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olive House Malta (@olivehousemalta)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olive House Malta (@olivehousemalta)

4. Kebab Ji, Sliema You’d have to travel far and wide to meet someone who hasn’t heard of the legendary Kebab Ji by the Sliema seafront. This is the type of place you can go anytime, anywhere, and for any occasion. With its wide range of salad options and delicious meats, falafel, and cheeses waiting to be had. Kebab Ji offer authentic traditional Lebanese food simply does not disappoint. Prepped with the finest quality ingredients, their ever-changing mouth-watering options will make their way right through your stomach and to your heart.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KEBABJI GRILL RESTAURANT (@kebabji_grill_malta)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KEBABJI GRILL RESTAURANT (@kebabji_grill_malta)

5. Baba Lebanese Food, Gżira Baba, the quick eat offshoot of Ali Baba, opens for breakfast, brunch, lunch, and dinner. So these guys have got you, no matter the time of day. Similar to other Lebanese restaurants on the island, they are more than ready to give you more than your money’s worth when it comes to middle-eastern cuisine. Where these guys give you the real deal, however, is with their Lebanese-style street food. Get to Baba for those distinct Lebanese bites, homemade desserts, and even Lebanese beer which you can enjoy with friends and family alike.

6. Falafel Street, Valletta While still on the subject of Lebanese street food, did you know you could get on that at the capital? If not, you need to get to Falafel Street (a great name by the way). The joint offers great food at a fair price if not a wide array of Lebanese options sure to cater to different persons. Those into their meats or wishing to eat clean, or vegetarians and even vegans, will find something to their heart’s content here. The latter will be happy to find an inviting salad bar with a wide range of options.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FALAFEL STREET MALTA (@falafel_street_malta)

7. Al Sultan, Bugibba Now many of us are typically considered eating healthily for the most part. And at Al Sultan, you can certainly do so without being disappointed in the slightest. Their way of preparing salads and authentic, meat-free dishes is among the best we’ve ever seen. Of course, their range of food extends to the traditional meats and mezze we’ve all known and loved in our Lebanese cuisine, but damn… their salad vegetable game is on a whole new level.

8. Beirut Bay, Sliema Sliema’s got you covered once again, with the recently-opened Beirut Bay offering its own take on Lebanese Cuisine. Among their menu selections are some of the finest in the business, with specialties such as the Makanek – Lebanese sausage made with a combination of spices and ground meat, or cooked with pomegranate molasses and topped with parsley. The menu is straightforward, the food is righteously tasty and the place is designed to make you feel as though you’re eating in a soft, quaint place at the heart of Beirut.

9. Baba Ganoush, Ħamrun Baba Ganoush is a Middle Eastern restaurant, established in 2012. It does not cater exclusively to Lebanese cuisine, offering tastes of Syria and Palestine too. It’s a restaurant and cafeteria where all family and friends are welcome to enjoy a great dish in a great environment, if not merely a coffee on a quick ‘in-between’ from work. The place offers it all – breakfast, snacks, and light lunches made with thoroughly authentic and natural flavours. Among their popular house flavours is the Arabic Shawarma, which is essentially two grilled wraps with garlic sauce, chicken, chips, and vegetables.

10 (Bonus): Byblos, Mellieħa We included Byblos as a ‘bonus’ entry because it’s closed, for the moment. But the good news is that this awesome place is due to open again in March! The next authentic Lebanese experience can be found right here, at Byblos Lebanese Restaurant located at La Branda Riviera Hotel and Spa. Discover the taste of the Middle East with dishes inspired by Lebanese cuisine traditions. The typical tiling, colourful chairs, and chandeliers create a distinct and bright atmosphere for a truly enjoyable dining experience with unspoiled views over the islands of Gozo and Comino. With a menu that boasts anything from warm appetizers, platters to share, spicy main courses like Kaftas, Lamb chops, and mixed grills… we’d have been silly to ignore. Get yourself ready for when they re-open and get your fill of Lebanese right away!