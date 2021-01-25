Updated | Popular St Julian’s Restobar La Plage Closes Down As Owner Flags Rent Problems

Popular St Julian’s restobar La Plage has had to close its doors for good. Their owners said they closed down after their landlord refused to lower the rent to compensate for their COVID-19 struggles, but the landlord said this isn’t true and that there were issues with the tenant when negotiating a new contract. La Plage published an emotional video of their staff gutting out the place and dismantling the signage from the establishment which has graced St George’s Bay for several years. “Although this comes with much difficulty and disbelief, the Team of La Plage will be closing its doors and bids farewell to its genuinely loyal clientele,” they said. Check out La Plage’s video HERE.

“With a heavy heart we look back at all the years of La Plage and all its beautiful memories, which memories could not have been made without the input of each and every one of YOU! Thank you ALL for your loyalty and for always seeking to be with us through so many seasons; so many events!” “Our promise is to keep all our ENERGIES alive and kicking to move onto the next….” Simone Sciberras, who co-owned La Plage with her brother Alex, told Lovin Malta that they had to close down after their landlord refused to lower the rent, but the landlord denied this was the case. “COVID-19 did not leave us with any choice as it’s not worth risking anymore,” Sciberras said.

Photo: La Plage