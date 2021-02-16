Valletta Restaurant Launches Insane 18-Carat Gold-Encrusted Sushi Roll

A Valletta restaurant has taken the pinnacles of wealth and taste and infused them together to create what it’s calling the island’s first gold-encrusted sushi roll.

Wagyu is breaking all the sushi rules with its latest invention, the Golden Dragon Roll, and it’s everything you’d expect to come out of the kitchen of renowned local chef, Daniel Grech.

The Golden Dragon Roll consists of ikura, tempura prawn, truffle-infused nori, king crab, avocado and smoked eel.

But the real highlight of the dish is the 18-carat gold-encrusted top layer that is both super excessive and super cool.