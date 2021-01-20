Villa Arrigo Goes Shabby Chic With New Café Opening At The Iconic Maltese Wedding Venue

One of Malta’s most iconic wedding venues, Villa Arrigo, has opened up its very own ‘shabby chic’ café.

Ever since the early 70s, Villa Arrigo has offered a stunning venue for weddings, fit with delicious food and service, to create some of the most memorable wedding experiences.

Due to the pandemic, most wedding plans have been drastically changed as restrictions to stop the spread of COVID-19 surge. Yet, keeping with the times, Villa Arrigo has adapted to the pandemic-induced lack of demand for wedding venues through the opening of the new café.