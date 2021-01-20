Villa Arrigo Goes Shabby Chic With New Café Opening At The Iconic Maltese Wedding Venue
One of Malta’s most iconic wedding venues, Villa Arrigo, has opened up its very own ‘shabby chic’ café.
Ever since the early 70s, Villa Arrigo has offered a stunning venue for weddings, fit with delicious food and service, to create some of the most memorable wedding experiences.
Due to the pandemic, most wedding plans have been drastically changed as restrictions to stop the spread of COVID-19 surge. Yet, keeping with the times, Villa Arrigo has adapted to the pandemic-induced lack of demand for wedding venues through the opening of the new café.
Open from Tuesday to Sunday, Villa Arrigo’s Shabby Chic Café offers everything you’d expect from a stylish venue – with food appropriate for breakfast, tea-time and everything in between.
From the menu on offer, we’re looking forward to trying several of the dishes offered on the menu – such as Goat Cheese, Ricotta and Pea Pie or the Gyros Greek Spiced Flat Bread, both of which sounding mouth-wateringly tempting.
Additionally, the Café offers special Sunday Lunches throughout January, with the 24th and 31st remaining. For these Sunday Lunches, enjoy a hearty, three-course meal with coffee and petit fours included afterwards.
With the opening of this café, one of Malta’s most iconic wedding venues shows the adaption to the new normal that countless businesses and events have faced throughout the pandemic months.
Would you want to eat at this iconic location? Let us know!