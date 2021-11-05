Lovin Recommends 2022: Vote For Malta And Gozo’s Best Eateries Now!

It’s time to put your tastebuds to the test: Lovin Recommends is back for its 4th edition, and with so many new great hangouts opening up, we cannot wait to see who deserves a shout-out in 2022. But who gets to decide which restaurants, eateries and bars deserve to make it on the Lovin Recommends 2022 listing?

The last two years have undoubtedly been some of the most challenging in recent history for the food industry. As massive fans and supporters of local restaurants (and just general all-round foodies) we feel it’s only right to celebrate those who kept our mouths watering, our hunger satisfied, and our thirst for excellent drinks and cocktails satiated.

So, what is Lovin Recommends? If you’ve ventured into one of the many eateries and watering holes around Malta and Gozo, you’ve no doubt already spotted the iconic red Lovin Recommends stickers dotting the doors and entrances of that select crème de la crème. As we look to 2022, we want to know: are the islands’ newest eateries the big competition to beat? Is your favourite joint deserving of some much-needed recognition? Did you stumble upon a hidden gem everyone just absolutely needs to know about? Now’s your opportunity to help earn each of these places that coveted sticker. And the best part is you get to decide who to dish out that sweet, sweet Lovin Recommends recognition to!

How do I vote? Voting for your foodie favourites is as easy as 1, 2, 3! Just fill in the survey below and let us know what your three favourite restaurants are. That’s it! Every food and drinks establishment is a contender: from bustling homegrown chains, to hole-in-wall hideaways with the most drool-worthy grub on the islands, and even the classiest joints on the block, we want to hear your recommendations on what places everyone needs to keep an eye out for. Remember – voting is only open until November 11th at 23:59 CET you can only pick 3 spots that are currently open for business, and your choices are final.

I’m a restaurant/bar owner/employee, what can I do? How do you get the word out there and get people to vote for your establishment? Like and share this article, share our Instagram posts, and download your very own shareable Lovin Recommends 2022 assets from this Google Drive repository here. Need anything else? Just drop us a line and we’ll be sure to help.