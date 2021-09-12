WATCH: Are You Ready To Get Ice-Creamed? Basically Is Back With Yakof Debono For Some Maltese Ġelat

Basically is back for Episode Two of Season Three, featuring Lovin Malta’s own Matt Baldacchino and the one and only Yakof Debono, getting their hands dirty for some messy Maltese ice-cream making.

The newest episode is out, bringing you some inspiration for a must-have summer classic; Maltese Ġelat tan-Nanna.

The pair take on their own creation of Maltese Ġelat, putting a modern twist on a traditional recipe.

In this season, Matt is no longer recreating recipes but instead, he’s taking his culinary creations to a whole new level by tapping into the minds of Malta’s culinary connoisseurs and up-and-coming kitchen personalities.

Yakof Debono is a home cook with a passion for food, cooking, and eating. Apart from that, he also values the importance of food as a source of pleasure and comfort.

If you want to watch the two making ice-cream out of Ġbejna, Ħelwa tat-Tork, Krustini, and Ottijiet, then make sure to check the episode out.