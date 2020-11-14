WATCH: Awesome Adobo! Filipino Teacher Cooks Up Traditional Meal While Praising Peaceful Malta

There’s truly nothing that brings people together more than food – especially when Dora is in the house.

In the latest – and possibly tastiest – episode of Lovin Malta’s Taħlita Perfetta, the delicious show showcasing the diverse and incredible cultures found on the Maltese islands, host Dora met up with Paige from the Philippines to try one of their most iconic dishes: adobo.

Dora went down to Fgura the meet the history and English teacher/writer-journalist who is now working in a thermal management company to fully embrace the Filipino culture. Having spent a month in the Philippines herself just this year, Dora’s already got a whole lotta love for the South East Asian country.

Giving some history on adobo, which actually means marinade, and how it can be used with chicken or pork – as well as a quick detour via the origin of karaoke – Paige then invites Dora to get cooking herself, and the pair laugh and hit it off big time.

Paige even impresses everyone in the room by whipping out a bit of Maltese that she’s picked up herself as well as her love for rabbit and horse meat.

Saying she loves Malta because it’s peaceful and laid-back, she also recounts an incident when she felt humiliated when she was first working in Malta as a cleaner.