WATCH: Maltese Host Downs 1kg Of Nutella In 30 Minutes And We Are Concerned

“This is so much guys, so much… I don’t even love Nutella.”

In a video uploaded to IGTV, VIBE FM’s Naledi said: “I challenged myself to do it in one hour but ended up doing it in 30 minutes” alongside a love heart emoji.

We’ve all dreamt of wolfing down an entire jar of Nutella, but one radio host in Malta actually sat down and recorded herself eating an entire kilogram of the Italian hazelnut spread in less than 30 minutes.

“It’s so bad!”

However, if anyone thought it would be fun to eat that much sugary creamy goodness, Naledi’s experience will show otherwise.

Starting off strong, with massive spoonfuls of chocolate being wolfed down, her pace invariably slows down.

“A whole spoon down your throat, it’s not fun,” she said, using water to help get it down.

Eventually, she completes the entire jar.

“Damn, I’m feeling sick,” she says at the end.

“Of course you’re feeling sick, sweetheart,” replies someone off screen, before the video ends.

People couldn’t help but react to the noble but stomach-churning thought of the challenge.

“Diabetes calling,” said one person.

“I’m actually jealous! I wish I could eat it all without feeling extremely guilty!”

Do you think you’d be able to finish one kilogram of chocolate spread in thirty minutes?