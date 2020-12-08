WATCH: Michelin Releases Beautiful Tribute To Maltese Food, Chefs And Treasures

Michelin Guide has released a video highlighting Malta’s history of cuisine in tribute to various typical Maltese delicacies alongside historic, beautiful landmarks across the island.

In this awesome video, Michelin Guide acknowledges Malta as being the crossroads of cultures in the Mediterranean Sea – comprising of cuisine that is inspired by our rich past with influences from Italian, Arabic, North African and British cuisine.

“I think our food is like our language,” said Rafel Sammut, chef at restaurant Briju. “It’s very difficult for many people to understand because there is a lot coming from different countries, a lot of different influences.”

Throughout the video, Malta is shown in all of its natural and beautiful splendour as we take a tour across the islands. From the food markets of Marsaxlokk to the Xwejni Salt Pans in Gozo, it even goes in to highlighting how important cuisine has been for Malta – even giving us the origin of the Maltese islands; Melita – a word denoting Malta as ‘the island of honey’.

“Malta is a very attractive cultural destination with a unique cuisine style which beautifully combines European influences and local traditions,” explains Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the Michelin guides.