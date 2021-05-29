WATCH: New Foodie Show Lovin Streats Premiers With A Trip To Marsaxlokk’s Iconic Xatt Is-Sajjieda

Summer is almost here, restaurants have opened, the pandemic is becoming a thing of the past, and Lovin Malta has just launched an incredible, new foodie series for you to feast on.

It started with Lovin Eats and now we’re heading to Lovin Streats!

The new, spin-off series is here to take you down some of Malta’s iconic streets and quintessential boulevards brimming with life, culture and mouth-watering food.

Only this time around we’re not just tasting the food, but are exploring the history and culture of these very special streets too…

The first episode of Lovin Streats has just landed and host Johnathan Cilia kicked things off with a trip down south, courtesy of eCabs and its range of electric cars, to none other than Marsaxlokk’s iconic Xatt is-Sajjieda.

Marsaxlokk’s fish market is an experience in itself, with fresh fish presented to you alongside the hundreds of personalities that make this market quintessentially Maltese.

However, the Xatt is-Sajjieda has so much more to offer, and that’s why we checked out these seaside restaurants and the incredible dishes they had to offer…

Tartarun