WATCH TONIGHT: Ħamrun’s Over-The-Top Food, Wild History And Colourful Characters Like Never Seen Before

Lovin Streats is back with its latest episode premiering tonight – and it’s all about Ħamrun’s busy AF St Joseph High Street.

The foodie and cultural show returns once again to explore another iconic Maltese street and take you on a tour of the hidden spots and beloved hangouts that make the street what it is.

Host Johnathan Cilia visits some of the most beloved and well-known restaurants in the area, including Pulcinella, Bandit, Afghan Natural, and Alfred’s Ħamrun Kiosk.

We meet some of the local faces in the area, from the family behind the Ħamrun kiosk to Jacob, a migrant television repairman who is finding success in the surroundings.

This episode will bring you a taste of the diversity of the street, and all the must-have dishes, so be sure not to miss it!

The latest episode premieres tonight at 7.30pm on Lovin Malta’s Facebook, so don’t miss it and let us know in the comments below what your favourite restaurant in Ħamrun is.

Lovin Streats is the spiritual (and cultural) successor to Lovin Eats, taking a deep dive into Maltese foodie culture to the next level.

In previous episodes, Lovin Streats explores some other iconic Maltese and Gozitan streets and and hidden gems that you absolutely need to visit. The show comes after two seasons and 20 episodes of Lovin Eats, racking up over 1.5 million views on Facebook alone over the series.

