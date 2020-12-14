Well-Renowned ‘Ali Baba’ Chef To Open Lebanese Fast Food Joint In Gżira
Maltese-Lebanese restaurateur Hany Harb, the brains behind well-loved Lebanese restaurant ‘Ali Baba’, will be opening up a brand new eatery in Gżira together with his wife, Claudienne.
The restaurant, which will be called ‘BABA’, will also be serving Lebanese food but will adopt a different culinary style.
From dips to kebabs, ‘BABA’ will offer patrons fast yet authentic Lebanese food, perfect to consume on-the-go.
Talking to food blog What’s Cooking Malta, Harb confirmed that the new menu will include items such as shawarmas, Aleppo kebabs, freshly-made Lebanese desserts, as well as juices.
Just last summer, Harb had made headlines after flying to Lebanon together with a couple of other well-renowned chefs to feed those impacted by the devastating Beirut explosion.
Their aim was to prepare thousands of meals over the span of a week – and it’s safe to say that they managed.
‘BABA’ will be opening its doors to the general public in January or February 2021 The new eatery will be located in Gżira, just a stone’s throw away from Ali Baba.