Well-Renowned ‘Ali Baba’ Chef To Open Lebanese Fast Food Joint In Gżira

Maltese-Lebanese restaurateur Hany Harb, the brains behind well-loved Lebanese restaurant ‘Ali Baba’, will be opening up a brand new eatery in Gżira together with his wife, Claudienne.

The restaurant, which will be called ‘BABA’, will also be serving Lebanese food but will adopt a different culinary style.

From dips to kebabs, ‘BABA’ will offer patrons fast yet authentic Lebanese food, perfect to consume on-the-go.