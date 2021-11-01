World Vegan Day: 8 Maltese Chefs Cooking Amazing Veganised Food On Instagram

Today is officially World Vegan Day! People from all over the globe have the opportunity to celebrate the many benefits that veganism brings, both in terms of health and also for the environment. Up until a few years ago, finding vegan food in Malta was quite a challenge, especially for specific events or dessert items. Now, it’s becoming increasingly more common for people to adopt a meat-free diet, with more vegan chefs popping up and veganising recipes across all of Malta! In celebration of the day, Lovin Malta has prepared a list of some of Malta’s best chefs specialising in vegan food (in no particular order) to give them the recognition that they deserve!

1. Yakof Debono – @yakofdebono Started out as a home cook with a passion for food, cooking, and eating, Yakof’s mission when it comes to food is incorporating familiar ingredients close to home with more modern ones. His website is full of original recipes and he’s got quite a selection for vegan food, such as his red cabbage, walnut, and apple soup!

2. Grateful Vegan Guy – @gratefulveganguy Jurgen, the man behind @gratefulveganguy, has been a vegan for over three years and counting! His Instagram is all about helping people to be more conscious about wellness and mindfulness, vegan food, as well as reducing waste. Check out his recipe for mouth-watering tofu nuggets down below!

3. EATS by Emily – @eatsbyemily.mt Emily is a local food content creator and recipe creator, specialising in a variety of dishes as well as a selection of vegan and vegetarian dishes. She cooks, teaches, eats, and feeds, and there’s someone for everything in her recipes – check out her recipes highlight on her Instagram profile!

4. Daniel Pisani – @lifeofmarrow Daniel’s literally an IT manager gone veggie seller and book writer, currently working at Vincent’s Eco Estate in Mġarr. His book, ‘A Plant-Based Maltese Kitchen’ features a revisit to traditional Maltese recipes of the past and shapes them into more nutritious versions free from animal products.

5. Green Sushi – @green.sushi.mt If you’re a vegan looking for the best-veganised sushi on the island, these are the guys for you! All of their sushi and dessert items are completely plant-based, offering a door-to-door delivery service that’s as easy as sending a text message!

6. Jennifer Marshall – @sourdoughhub_valletta The founder of The Sourdough Hub, Jennifer, is a self-taught passionate mum and baker, specialising in sourdough goods. You can pre-order your sourdough needs online from her website, and she also offers workshops to teach her ways to people interested in making their own bread!

7. Jo’s Delights – @josdelights Another local business specialising in raw and plant-based foods, Jo’s Delights also cater for gluten-free, dairy-free, and refined-sugar-free, and is managed by a certified raw vegan patisserie and chef!

8. Theobroma – @theobroma_cacao_collective Mostly known for being a raw cacao collective, they specialise in everything cacao, with vegan treats that are fit for literally any occasion! They consciously source their ingredients, offering superfoods like Maca, Lucuma, and Goji berries, and one can place your order online on their website and pick up from Naxxar or opt for delivery.

