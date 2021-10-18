You Can Win A Weekend Break For Two In Malta If You Give Up Eating Meat For One Week
Do you think you’d be able to quit meat for a week?
A local group promoting healthy eating, VeggyMalta, is offering the chance for you to win a weekend break with a seaview room for two at the Radisson Blu in St Julians.
All you have to do is participate is avoid all meat for a week.
Veggy Malta will be helping you complete the challenge by sending you recipes, information about participating shops, what’s on offer during the week, participating restaurants and so much more.
The idea is to raise awareness on better health, the environment, animal rights and world hunger.
To participate in the challenge, all you have to do is fill in this form and tag Veggy Malta on social media with your progress, by using the hashtag: #maltameatfreeweek.
The challenge will be taking place this month between the 18th and the 24th. Do you think you’ve got what it takes?
Leading supermarkets from Greens to Interspar and more will be participating and helping the cause by offering various offers that will help you complete a meat-free week.
There are different ways to support and participate in the challenge and use your social media platform to promote the event by following Malta Meat Free Week on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.
By either also uploading a story or a post to your social media page, tagging @maltameatfreeweek and use the #maltameatfreeweek in your posts. Another way is by organising a group effort, whether a group of friends, work or family challenge, where you could opt to do the challenge altogether.
Think you can do it? Tag someone who probably can!