You Can Win A Weekend Break For Two In Malta If You Give Up Eating Meat For One Week

Do you think you’d be able to quit meat for a week?

A local group promoting healthy eating, VeggyMalta, is offering the chance for you to win a weekend break with a seaview room for two at the Radisson Blu in St Julians.

All you have to do is participate is avoid all meat for a week.

Veggy Malta will be helping you complete the challenge by sending you recipes, information about participating shops, what’s on offer during the week, participating restaurants and so much more.

The idea is to raise awareness on better health, the environment, animal rights and world hunger.