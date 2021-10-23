Gozo Should Not Need To Increase Population By 50,000 To Be Included In Metro System, Gozo Tourism Authority Says

The Gozo Tourism Association said it wishes for the island to be included in the metro system with 25 stations around Malta, and there shouldn’t be the need to increase the island’s population by 50,000 in order to be connected to Malta.

The GTA says it is surprised that the mass transportation system proposal does not extend its connectivity to Malta’s sister island Gozo. The plans for a tunnel between Malta and Gozo are still on the agenda, but this infrastructure is not being linked with the metro system that is being proposed for the mainland.

“The argument that in order to extend the metro line to Gozo the island’s population must increase by 50,000 persons does not hold water,” the GTA said. “In 2019, over 1,5 million foreign tourists visited Gozo for the day.”

“That same year, pre-COVID-19, Gozo hosted 215,272 domestic visitors and 180,978 foreign visitors, who stayed one or more nights in Gozitan accommodation.”