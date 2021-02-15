Inclusive Garden Project Launches To Provide Unique Outdoor Learning For Gozitan Children

Officially launching the project, the Minister for Gozo Clint Camilleri and the Parliamentary Secretary for European Funds Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi both highlighted the importance of this project for the benefit of the locality.

The Learning Garden, a project applied for by the Għajnsielem Local Council alongside Birdlife and the Federation of Persons with Disability in Gozo, hopes to create a space in which all children will be able to access freely – even children who are visually impaired.

Għajnsielem is about to have a brand-new addition for its residents to enjoy: an inclusive and innovative playground where all children will be able to learn in an open environment.

“The Learning Garden will be providing a space for children to learn differently in an open environment” Camilleri explained while highlighting that projects such as this help to preserve Gozitan culture and heritage, particularly because traditional games will also be given a space to be played here too.

The Minister also confirmed that this project is just one of a number to help further benefit Gozitan villages.

Parliamentary Secretary Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi went on to stress that this project is being carried out thanks to an investment of €120,000 in European funds through the fourth measure of the LEADER program, administered by the Gal Gozo Foundation.

He also noted that through this project, the park will provide a unique way for children to receive their learning in an open environment through “innovative games and methods.” The Parliamentary Secretary stressed that such projects show how important it is to have a more inclusive society that caters to everyone’s needs.

