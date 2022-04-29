Neglected And Starving Gozitan Dog Rescued As Island Still Without Animal Welfare Officer
An American Akita dog left starving and neglected has been rescued by animal activists – and is currently receiving care to be nursed back to health.
Animal rescue group MSPCA shared details of a shocking report that it received about a dog found in a terrible state.
“Tests concluded that he was malnourished due to no food being given to him – his skin is also full of scabs and sores as his only ‘bedding’ was a wooden pellet.”
“We condemn this behaviour and we hope the owners are held accountable for these actions, because it doesn’t matter who you are or what your situation is, there is never a good enough reason to leave a dog in this state!” it said in a statement.
“No matter the circumstances whether personal or otherwise, it should be in the owners’ interest to make sure their pets are cared for.”
“If for some reason, they can no longer take care of their pet; they must seek another home that is suitable before the animal suffers,” it emphasised.
MSPCA also lamented that to this day, the island of Gozo still does not have an Animal Welfare officer.
As a result of this, “all reports of neglect, abuse and cruelty are to be inspected by the AW officers from Malta which leads to delays in taking action for such cases”.
“Thankfully, the dog was confiscated the day after from the property by Animal Welfare and was taken to APH for medical assistance.”
The dog is currently in the care of MSPCA, and it has promised that it is doing its utmost to bring the dog back to good health.
It also appealed for people to donate in order to aid the process of restoring the livelihood of the dog, with donations being accepted through BOV Mobile Pay on 79530468.
