Neglected And Starving Gozitan Dog Rescued As Island Still Without Animal Welfare Officer

An American Akita dog left starving and neglected has been rescued by animal activists – and is currently receiving care to be nursed back to health.

Animal rescue group MSPCA shared details of a shocking report that it received about a dog found in a terrible state.

“Tests concluded that he was malnourished due to no food being given to him – his skin is also full of scabs and sores as his only ‘bedding’ was a wooden pellet.”

“We condemn this behaviour and we hope the owners are held accountable for these actions, because it doesn’t matter who you are or what your situation is, there is never a good enough reason to leave a dog in this state!” it said in a statement.

“No matter the circumstances whether personal or otherwise, it should be in the owners’ interest to make sure their pets are cared for.”

“If for some reason, they can no longer take care of their pet; they must seek another home that is suitable before the animal suffers,” it emphasised.